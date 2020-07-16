BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hi everyone! Another beautiful day with just a bit of cloudiness. At least the temperatures are still reasonable and that won’t be the case over the weekend!

As a frontal system approaches from the west, we will see some showers developing overnight tonight. Those showers will continue Friday morning and there could be a rumble or two of thunder as well. Temperatures on Friday will still be seasonable.

This weekend, the heat and humidity returns with a vengeance! Saturday our temperatures will climb through the 80s, reaching 90 in some parts of our region. And remember the higher humidity will make it feels even warmer. Sunday, many of us will find temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s and again it will be humid. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday.

Monday as we start off the work week with more showers and thunderstorms. It will still be hot, with highs near 90 once again, but dry weather returns for the middle of the week, and temperatures will retreat back into the low to mid 80s.

