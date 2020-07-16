BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy “Friday Eve,” everyone! We have one more decent, summer day before some changes come as we head into the weekend.

Today will be very similar to what we had on Wednesday - lots of sun mixed with some clouds, but a few degrees warmer and a bit breezy out of the south, especially in the Champlain Valley.

A frontal system will be moving in from the Great Lakes region tonight into Friday with a round of showers and possible thunderstorms. We are looking at about 1/4″ to 1/5″ of rain out of this system for most of us, the bulk of which will happen during the morning hours on Friday, with some persistent, but widely scattered, lingering showers through the afternoon.

We’ll clear out for the weekend, but heat & humidity will return, with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s.

It will stay hot & muggy into Monday when there is a chance for more showers & thunderstorms, starting on Sunday night, as a weak cold front comes through.

We’ll dry out again as we head into Tuesday, and temperatures will come down a notch into the mid-80s. Then there will be another chance for some showers and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Take MAX Advantage of the more pleasant, summer weather today before it gets wet and hot and humid again! -Gary

