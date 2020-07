HOGANSBURG, N.Y. (WCAX) - The front entrance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino was turned into a COVID-19 drive-thru testing location ahead of the casino’s reopening.

We’re told 100 employees were tested on Wednesday to help crews prepare for their reopening on August 3.

Click here for more information on the casino’s reopening.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.