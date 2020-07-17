Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing children in Miss.

An Amber Alert was issued in Mississippi for Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton. Anyone with information on them, or suspect Nickolas Hampton, can contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or call 911.
An Amber Alert was issued in Mississippi for Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton. Anyone with information on them, or suspect Nickolas Hampton, can contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation or call 911.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn and 1-year-old Zyairah Hampton.

Zakeith Horn is described as a 3-year-old black male, 3 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt with animal print and black pants.

Zyairah Hampton is described as a 1-year-old, black female, 29 inches tall, weighing 24 pounds with brown eyes and black ponytail hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a diaper.

Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton.

Nickolas Hampton is described as a 23-year-old black male, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark sweat pants.

The last known location was the 1200 Block of Hwy 82 in Greenville, Miss. At this time it is unknown if a vehicle is being used.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton or Nickolas Hampton contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman talks about newborn's discovery inside a trash can

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
A newborn was found alive in a North Carolina trash can. The baby boy is doing well.

News

Cane of Marquis de Lafayette stolen from UVM

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
UVM Police need your help locating a piece of a statue that has gone missing.

News

Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

National

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

News

Mask-making group creates quilt that tells the story of its makers

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Thousands of busy hands have been making and donating face coverings to people across Vermont.

Latest News

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Protests have taken place for nearly two months in Portland, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

News

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino tests employees ahead of reopening

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The front entrance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino was turned into a drive-thru testing location ahead of the casino’s reopening.

News

Governor Phil Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m.

News

Vermont Army National Guard to do food drive in Rutland

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Army National Guard will be holding a ‘Stuff-a-Ruck’ food drive Friday.

News

Middlebury Police investigate hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury Police say symbols found painted in town are being investigated as a hate crime.

News

Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In a pitch to get people to shop locally, town-specific money is being printed in Waterbury.