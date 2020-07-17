Cane of Marquis de Lafayette stolen from UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont Police need your help locating General Marquis de Lafayette’s cane.

Authorities say the cane on the statue of the Revolutionary War hero on the campus green was swiped. According to the school’s website, the cane had been stolen before, and was replaced with what was believed to be a theft-proof cane.

Lafayette was the last surviving French general of the American Revolutionary War in 1824. He made a tour of Vermont and other states after war and was received like a hero. Many monuments commemorate that visit.

If you know where his cane is, contact the UVM police.

