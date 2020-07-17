Advertisement

ECHO Center to offer free admission till September

By Dom Amato
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families can beat the heat this weekend by heading to the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain in Burlington for free.

Starting Saturday admission to the center will be free until September. But there are some new protocols visitors will have to follow including signing up online for a time to visit.

Starting Friday, July 24, ECHO is offering the 10 a.m. to noon time slot as a special member preferred time for visiting the museum.

“I really appreciate what ECHO has done to make this opportunity available. We need activities for our kids right now, we need these enriching educational activities. It’s been such a challenging period -- for them to do it for free is just great,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The museum’s namesake, Sen. Patrick Leahy is also praising ECHO for opening its doors to the public.

“It is a tremendous service to the community to open for free at this time, when families are looking for places to learn, and play together, and many are facing unfamiliar financial challenges,” Leahy, D-Vermont, said in a statement.

Visitors to ECHO Friday welcomed the center's reopening.

“It was exciting. We thought we were probably going to come anyway, but extra bonus that it was free,” said Emily Tripp of Michigan

“We hadn’t been to ECHO since they reopened and we wanted to check it out -- feel a little sense of normalcy in our lives. I felt very safe. I thought the way Echo was handling it was really appropriate. I felt safe bringing them. We’re excited -- we saw some ideas for the winter exhibits, so it will be nice to come back and see what they have put in place,” said Alicia Watts of Georgia.

Our Darren Perron spoke with ECHO Executive Director Phelan Fretz about the challenges the organization has faced during the COVID closure.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and It’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and it’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

Latest News

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID’s spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
We're getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19's spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID's spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19′s spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Pets with Potential: Dexter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Looking for a smart rat that you can train to do tricks? Meet Dexter!

News

Will evictions spike when moratorium expires?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
COVID-19 is taking a financial toll on the unemployed who can't pay their rent. That trickles down to landlords, who are telling our Calvin Cutler a new stimulus program won't be enough to prevent evictions.