Gov. Cuomo announces new regulations for bars
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing new regulations throughout New York that could impact your next night out.
Cuomo said restaurants and bars across the state must only serve alcohol to those ordering and eating food.
All service at bar tops is only for seated customers who are sitting six feet apart or separated by a physical barrier.
