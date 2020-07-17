Governor Phil Scott to provide COVID-19 update

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders Friday will hold a briefing to provide the latest updates on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch live at will at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in browser above.

Health officials are expected to provide further details on what appears to be a cluster of cases in southern Vermont.

Further guidance on the reopening of schools, testing, and the tourism industry are also likely to be discussed.

Applications for the Agriculture Assistance Program will open Friday. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts this week announced the $25 million relief program for dairy farmers.

Health care providers of all sizes can also submit applications for $275 million in grants.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,325 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 79,040 tests have been conducted, 1,352 travelers are being monitored, 3,644 have completed monitoring and 1,111 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.