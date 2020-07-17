Advertisement

Governor Phil Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Governor Phil Scott
Governor Phil Scott(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders Friday will hold a briefing to provide the latest updates on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch live at will at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in browser above.

Health officials are expected to provide further details on what appears to be a cluster of cases in southern Vermont.

Vt. officials provide briefing on southern Vermont outbreak

Further guidance on the reopening of schools, testing, and the tourism industry are also likely to be discussed.

Applications for the Agriculture Assistance Program will open Friday. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts this week announced the $25 million relief program for dairy farmers.

Vermont agriculture, health care relief payments on the way

Health care providers of all sizes can also submit applications for $275 million in grants.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported 1,325 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 79,040 tests have been conducted, 1,352 travelers are being monitored, 3,644 have completed monitoring and 1,111 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cane of Marquis de Lafayette stolen from UVM

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
UVM Police need your help locating a piece of a statue that has gone missing.

News

Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

News

Mask-making group creates quilt that tells the story of its makers

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Thousands of busy hands have been making and donating face coverings to people across Vermont.

News

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino tests employees ahead of reopening

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The front entrance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino was turned into a drive-thru testing location ahead of the casino’s reopening.

Latest News

News

Vermont Army National Guard to do food drive in Rutland

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Army National Guard will be holding a ‘Stuff-a-Ruck’ food drive Friday.

News

Middlebury Police investigate hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury Police say symbols found painted in town are being investigated as a hate crime.

News

Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In a pitch to get people to shop locally, town-specific money is being printed in Waterbury.

News

Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

News

Franklin County mask group makes quilt

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Franklin County Mask Project has hundreds of volunteers and have made thousands of masks. But now a second project has been shaped. The story of the mask makers was sewn into a 121-square quilt.

News

Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

Updated: 1 hours ago
Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons