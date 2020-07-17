Advertisement

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

By Joe Carroll
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and It’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

Vermont’s senior senator hasn’t seen much of his home state this year. He blames his absence from the Green Mountains on the COVID crisis and the lack of high speed internet at his home in Middlesex.

“Of course the amount of time I’ve spent in Washington is very helpful because we were working seven days a week on appropriations bills -- my staff and I -- we did this remotely,” Leahy said.

The 80-year-old who has served Vermont in Congress since 1974, drove up from the DC area in early July with his wife Marcelle. He has an office in the federal building in Montpelier that allows him to keep in touch with his staff. With the continuing COVID crisis throwing life and travel into flux, he says he doesn’t know how he’ll balance his time between Washington and Vermont.

“That’s a good question, we’ve been wrestling with it. I will be there when I have to be for votes like that. And so far -- knock-on-wood -- I’ve tested negative for COVID and we’ll have to decide,” Leahy said.

Since the coronavirus shut down much of Washington, the senator says he’s only worked out of his Senate office two or three times. “You miss being able to talk to people face-to-face,” he said.

Leahy will be flying back to Washington when Congress reconvenes next week. "I'm not sure how it's going to go. The next three weeks in session, then we will be out of there in August. I'm hoping things will get better," he said.

We know Senator Leahy is rarely without his camera. He snapped a photo of Joe Carroll at the end of the interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and it’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

Latest News

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID’s spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
We're getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19's spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID's spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19′s spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Pets with Potential: Dexter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Looking for a smart rat that you can train to do tricks? Meet Dexter!

News

Will evictions spike when moratorium expires?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
COVID-19 is taking a financial toll on the unemployed who can't pay their rent. That trickles down to landlords, who are telling our Calvin Cutler a new stimulus program won't be enough to prevent evictions.