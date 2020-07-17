Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In a pitch to get people to shop locally, town-specific money is being printed.

The group Revitalizing Waterbury is launching “Waterbury Bucks.” It’s a currency shoppers can use at participating businesses.

The goal is to get people to purchase the bucks dollar for dollar and it makes sure they’re spending money in town.

Thanks to a few donating organizations, nearly 5,500 ‘Waterbury Bucks’ are being donated to essential workers in town, including grocery store workers, firefighters and Meals on Wheels teams.

