Man gets prison time, admits smuggling goods into Iran

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to smuggling more than $100,000 worth of motors, pumps, valves and other items from the United States into Iran has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office said 32-year-old Aiden Davidson, also known as Hamed Aliabadi, is a citizen of Iran and a naturalized citizen of the U.S. He lived in Brighton, Massaschusetts.

He was manager of a New Hampshire limited liability company called Golden Gate International. Prosecutors said between December 2016 and August 2017, Davidson and Golden Gate smuggled goods from Savannah, Georgia, to a company that operated an online resale business in Tehran, Iran.

He pleaded guilty in March.

