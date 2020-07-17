Advertisement

Man suing city of Plattsburgh, 5 police officers for assault

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of Plattsburgh and five city police officers.

The case surrounds what happened to Zachary Butchino four years ago while he was in the custody of Plattsburgh Police.

Butchino, a veteran suffering from PTSD, was arrested for assault. He says police refused to give him his anti-anxiety meds, so he tried to commit suicide in the cell. That’s when he says officers attacked him.

Butchino’s suit names Ofcs. Chad Welch, Adam Wood, Kristopher Minogue and Cpl. Joshua Pond. It also mentions an unidentified officer they’re calling Mike Doe. The lawsuit accuses the officers of assault, failure to intervene and violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“Really important example of the kind of casual mistreatment of people who are in custody that happens too often in this country. At once a really serious matter and the kind of thing that because it happens so often to so many people that it isn’t really taken seriously enough,” said Doug Lieb, Butchino’s attorney.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read sent WCAX News a statement regarding the lawsuit, it reads, in part: "I would like our Citizens' Panel to weigh in on what they would want to see from such an investigation. Of course, it would have been helpful if this was brought to the attention of elected officials back in 2017, but we must now ensure that all the appropriate steps are taken."

The police department isn't commenting on the lawsuit.

Click here to read the complaint.

Plattsburgh to conduct independent review of police assault allegations

Video raises questions about use of force by Plattsburgh police

