Middlebury Police investigate hate crime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury Police say symbols found painted in town are being investigated as a hate crime.

Authorities say two men are suspects in the case and they’d like the public’s help getting in touch with them. They say about 5 a.m. Thursday, they found several hate symbols painted along the Cross Street Bridge, the library, and along the route into the Marble Works.

After documenting these symbols, crews with the Town of Middlebury began the process of removing or covering them.

The photo of the two suspects was taken around 1 a.m. near the town offices.

Middlebury Police are looking for these two men. (Middlebury Police Department)

