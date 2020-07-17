Advertisement

Montpelier’s former police chief gets job with the DMV

Anthony Facos, former Montpelier Police Chief.
Anthony Facos, former Montpelier Police Chief.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s former police chief already has a new job.

Anthony Facos is joining the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles as the Enforcement and Safety Director.

He’ll start mid-August and replace Colonel William “Jake” Elovirta, who is retiring after 33 years with the State.

Commissioner Wanda Minoli says Facos has a wealth of law enforcement knowledge and experience with modern policing practices that will truly benefit the DMV and Vermonters.

