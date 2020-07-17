New zip line comes to Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jump

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A new zip line opens over Lake Placid Friday.

The Sky Flyer Zipline is at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex.

Riders can catch beautiful views starting Friday and the course will be open Wednesday to Sunday all summer.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says this is the latest in an effort to modernize the Olympic Complex, not just for athletes but visitors.

Riders take off from a 70-foot tower. There’s also a SkyRide Gondola up the hillside.

