NH delegation seeks substance abuse disorder funding

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Democratic Congressional delegation wrote to House and Senate leaders Friday seeking increased funding for substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery programs in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They say preliminary data suggests a recent increase in drug overdose deaths and that at least six recovery homes have closed since the pandemic started.

