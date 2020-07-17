Pets with Potential: Dexter

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Dexter, a male rat. He’s about 9 months old and he arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because his owners could no longer care for him.

He is a hairless breed and likes cozy places to snuggle up.

They say he would be a fantastic pet for someone looking for a very smart animal. You can train them to do little tricks. The important thing with any small animal is making sure you are socializing with them regularly so they feel comfortable being handled and picked up.

Dexter is not neutered. He might do well with other male rats if you'd like to introduce him to some friends.

If you have questions about Dexter or about any of the other animals waiting for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society’s website.

If you have questions about Dexter or about any of the other animals waiting for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.