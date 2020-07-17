Plattsburgh parking lot to close until September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Plattsburgh's Broad Street parking lot at the corner of Broad Street and Durkee Street will be closed starting this Sunday.

It will stay closed through September 1.

This is part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Construction on the Broad Street parking lot and the new Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza start Monday.

Cars that aren’t moved from the lot could be towed.

