Advertisement

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

FILE - Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving for the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, UK. Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
FILE - Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arriving for the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, UK. Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.(zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

Guidelines in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 were followed, the palace said.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, had originally planned to marry the property tycoon on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Friday's ceremony had not been announced and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.

The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on very good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice’s engagement that they were “thrilled” with the news.

Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and It’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and it’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

Latest News

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID’s spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
We're getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19's spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID's spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19′s spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Pets with Potential: Dexter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Looking for a smart rat that you can train to do tricks? Meet Dexter!

News

Will evictions spike when moratorium expires?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
COVID-19 is taking a financial toll on the unemployed who can't pay their rent. That trickles down to landlords, who are telling our Calvin Cutler a new stimulus program won't be enough to prevent evictions.