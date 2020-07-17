Retiring Essex police chief honored

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - After 31 years of service, the Essex Police Department is saying goodbye to Chief Rick Garey who will be retiring Friday.

Members of Essex Police, Fire, Emergency Services and community members all came out to show their love and support to the chief. Former chiefs and members of the police force spoke about Garey's service to the community and all the great things he did to assist the department.

When it came time for Chief Garey to speak, he only said that he was thankful to everyone who helped during his time on the force.

"I have truly loved this job-- sometimes more than others-- but it has been the true calling of my life," Garey said.

Garey will return to the force on a part-time basis in September to oversee the transition to the next chief, Ron Hoague.

