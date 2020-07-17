Shotgun returned to owner 25 years after burglary

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - Better late than never? Vermont State Police return a stolen shotgun 25 years after a burglary.

Trooper were notified that someone in Swanton may have been in possession of a piece of stole property, from a more than two decade old case.

The Remington Shotgun, along with two other guns, a TV, VCR and some sports trading cards were taken from a home in Albany, Vermont in October 1994.

Police say the shotgun recently came into the possession of the person, and when they found out it had been stolen, turned it into police. That person was not apart of the 1994 burglary, according to police.

The shotgun returned to its owner on Thursday. The burglary is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.