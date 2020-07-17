Sununu signs 1 pandemic-related bill, vetoes another

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill easing the absentee voting process during the coronavirus pandemic but vetoed another aimed at protecting workers.

The bill signed Friday will allow voters to use one application to receive absentee ballots for both the Sept. 8 state primary and the Nov. 3 general election, and will create a new box to check that specifies the virus as the reason.

He vetoed a bill that would have provided unpaid leave for those affected by the virus and waived insurance cost-sharing for testing and treatment. Among other issues, he said provisions related to unemployment benefits would have been out of compliance with federal law and jeopardized millions in federal funding.

