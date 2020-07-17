Advertisement

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

I'm told there are still a number of unknowns but the new guidance provides the flexibility adminstrators need to make decisions best fit for their schools.

"There is a lot of anxiety just like there is for all of us about returning in person," said Jeanne Collins, the superintendent of the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union.

Collins says she really appreciates the guidance and flexibility. Her task force includes teachers and administrators throughout all grades. The RNSU schools are looking at a combination of in-school and remote learning.

"I am looking at it through the lens of, how do I follow the guidance and keep as many people safe and healthy as I can? How do I provide a quality education to both kids who do want to come into school and those who do not want to come into the school and how do I make this as stable as possible for families in the midst of a pandemic?" Collins said.

"I'm anxious to get back, a little nervous for obvious reasons. There are so many unknowns that it's hard to say," Katie Bove said.

Bove is a high school teacher and a mother. Her kids are going into fifth and seventh grade. She says routines are important and there will be challenges, but being back in person is crucial for students.

"The hybrid model might work better so you can at least have these face to face connections which are so, so important," Bove said.

Kids agree they're ready to get back in the classrooms.

“I feel pretty good about it,” said Myra Tanner, a third-grader.

”I do too,” agreed Aiden Reitz, a 10th-grader.

"As long as we wear masks," Tanner said.

"As long as we're all safe, it's doable," said Elizzabeth English, a 12th-grader.

"And hand sanitize," Tanner added.

Reporter Olivia Lyons: How difficult has this been?

Jeanne Collins: Oh my gosh, I can’t even begin to say. It has probably been the most challenging environment for planning that I have ever had.

Collins tells me they hope to have their hybrid model out next week. In her district they have kept teachers in the loop, but she knows everyone is eager to see the finalized model.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and It’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and it’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

Latest News

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID’s spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
We're getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19's spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID's spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19′s spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Pets with Potential: Dexter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Looking for a smart rat that you can train to do tricks? Meet Dexter!

News

Will evictions spike when moratorium expires?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
COVID-19 is taking a financial toll on the unemployed who can't pay their rent. That trickles down to landlords, who are telling our Calvin Cutler a new stimulus program won't be enough to prevent evictions.