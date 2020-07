RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Army National Guard will be holding a ‘Stuff-a-Ruck’ food drive Friday.

The Guard will fill their rucksacks with non-perishable food items and carry them down to BROC Community Action.

You can donate from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at 217 Woodstock Ave in Rutland.

