Advertisement

Vermont June unemployment drops to 9.4%

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate declined in June as the economy struggled to reopen and more Vermonters returned to work.

Unemployment data for June released Friday shows the state’s unemployment rate falling to 9.4% from 12.7% in May. It means there’s still some 50,000 Vermonters collecting unemployment benefits.

But in two weeks, the $600 dollar unemployment benefit from the federal CARES Act will run out and recipients in Vermont and across the country will receive less.

“It’s a concern,” said Gov. Phil Scott Friday. “The additional $600 was beneficial to many here in Vermont. It kept us stabilized so they could continue to pay their rent and we also had some other provisions in our economic recovery grant bill that would help in that way.”

Scott says more relief could come from Congress, but it will most likely be less than the $600 payments.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and It’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and it’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

Latest News

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID’s spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
We're getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19's spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID's spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19′s spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Pets with Potential: Dexter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Looking for a smart rat that you can train to do tricks? Meet Dexter!

News

Will evictions spike when moratorium expires?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
COVID-19 is taking a financial toll on the unemployed who can't pay their rent. That trickles down to landlords, who are telling our Calvin Cutler a new stimulus program won't be enough to prevent evictions.