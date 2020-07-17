Vermont June unemployment drops to 9.4%

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate declined in June as the economy struggled to reopen and more Vermonters returned to work.

Unemployment data for June released Friday shows the state’s unemployment rate falling to 9.4% from 12.7% in May. It means there’s still some 50,000 Vermonters collecting unemployment benefits.

But in two weeks, the $600 dollar unemployment benefit from the federal CARES Act will run out and recipients in Vermont and across the country will receive less.

“It’s a concern,” said Gov. Phil Scott Friday. “The additional $600 was beneficial to many here in Vermont. It kept us stabilized so they could continue to pay their rent and we also had some other provisions in our economic recovery grant bill that would help in that way.”

Scott says more relief could come from Congress, but it will most likely be less than the $600 payments.

