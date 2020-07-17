WCAX salutes graduating seniors with one-of-a-kind televised recognition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX, in partnership with Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, will provide one-of-a-kind televised graduation celebrations in June for graduating high school seniors across Vermont and beyond.

On weeknights from Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 12, WCAX will shorten the 6pm newscast to end at 6:45pm, and then share the names of the graduating class of 2020 from high schools across the region. Even before airing these special recognitions, more than 45 high school representing more than 4,100 seniors have agreed to participate, which is more than two-thirds of all graduating seniors in the region.

“We know that the pandemic has thrown the special moments in our lives into turmoil, so this is one path to create a new sort of special moment for seniors whose graduations have been altered by COVID-19,” says Jay Barton, WCAX Vice President and General Manager. “And the community support from Vermont Mutual is what allows us to make this happen.”

Each participating high school graduation celebration will feature the names of graduating seniors, and a brief video from the school, featuring a message from school leaders, students or other video memories at the school’s discretion.

“Part of the Class of 2020′s story is all the things that didn’t happen,” says Barton, “this is one thing they can remember that actually did.”

