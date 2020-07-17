Advertisement

WCAX salutes graduating seniors with one-of-a-kind televised recognition

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX, in partnership with Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, will provide one-of-a-kind televised graduation celebrations in June for graduating high school seniors across Vermont and beyond.

On weeknights from Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 12, WCAX will shorten the 6pm newscast to end at 6:45pm, and then share the names of the graduating class of 2020 from high schools across the region. Even before airing these special recognitions, more than 45 high school representing more than 4,100 seniors have agreed to participate, which is more than two-thirds of all graduating seniors in the region.

“We know that the pandemic has thrown the special moments in our lives into turmoil, so this is one path to create a new sort of special moment for seniors whose graduations have been altered by COVID-19,” says Jay Barton, WCAX Vice President and General Manager. “And the community support from Vermont Mutual is what allows us to make this happen.”

Each participating high school graduation celebration will feature the names of graduating seniors, and a brief video from the school, featuring a message from school leaders, students or other video memories at the school’s discretion.

“Part of the Class of 2020′s story is all the things that didn’t happen,” says Barton, “this is one thing they can remember that actually did.”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Darren Perron
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and It’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

News

Report: Vermont housing out of reach for some workers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A new report says housing Vermont is too expensive for many full-time workers. So what's being done about it? Our Darren Perron found out.

News

Leahy gets brief break at home before return to DC

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coronavirus has altered everyone’s world, and it’s no different for Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy. Joe Carroll caught up with Leahy for a one-on-one one interview to find out how he’s adjusting to the new normal in this most unusual year.

Latest News

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID’s spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
We're getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19's spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Early results of UVM research tracking COVID's spread in Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re getting an early look at new UVM research tracking COVID-19′s spread in Vermont. Our Cat Viglienzoni tells you what scientists have discovered so far and why they want the state to work with them.

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Pets with Potential: Dexter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Looking for a smart rat that you can train to do tricks? Meet Dexter!

News

Will evictions spike when moratorium expires?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
COVID-19 is taking a financial toll on the unemployed who can't pay their rent. That trickles down to landlords, who are telling our Calvin Cutler a new stimulus program won't be enough to prevent evictions.