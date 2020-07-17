Advertisement

Woman describes moments after newborn was found in N.C. trash can

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Tamara Austin was in her apartment on Thursday afternoon just after 5 p.m. when she heard a woman yelling for help that she had found a newborn baby.

“She said she found it in a dumpster across the street,” said Austin. “She was on the phone with 911 when I came out. The baby was breathing. He was obviously a newborn, very recent.”

Austin, who is a mom herself, followed instructions from dispatchers to make sure the baby was OK.

“He still had his umbilical cord around his neck,” said Austin. “The 911 operator told us to take it from around his neck, which it wasn’t tight, and I just held him and cleared his airways with a towel and I just held him.”

Together with the woman who found him, they waited until paramedics arrived, comforting the child that just minutes before had been left for dead.

“I was praying,” said Austin. “And she (the woman who found the baby) started singing, ‘Jesus Loves Me,” and I just chimed in with her and saying it with her. I told him someone here wants you. And, God has a purpose for you so, hang in there. And waited until the ambulance got here.”

In those minutes, Austin and the baby shared an emotional moment.

“I was praying and talking to him,” said Austin. “I said, ‘Hang in there, little man, we have help coming for you, and God has a purpose for you.’ He actually grabbed my pinky finger when I said that. So, that was very heartwarming to say the least.”

Around 7:30 p.m. the Wilmington Police Department sent out a message saying that the newborn is healthy and doing well.

Copyright 2020 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman talks about newborn's discovery inside a trash can

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
A newborn was found alive in a North Carolina trash can. The baby boy is doing well.

News

Cane of Marquis de Lafayette stolen from UVM

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
UVM Police need your help locating a piece of a statue that has gone missing.

News

Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Peace Cranes hanging on Church Street to abolish nuclear weapons

News

Mask-making group creates quilt that tells the story of its makers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Thousands of busy hands have been making and donating face coverings to people across Vermont.

Latest News

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Protests have taken place for nearly two months in Portland, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

News

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino tests employees ahead of reopening

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The front entrance of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino was turned into a drive-thru testing location ahead of the casino’s reopening.

News

Governor Phil Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott and Vermont state leaders will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m.

News

Vermont Army National Guard to do food drive in Rutland

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Army National Guard will be holding a ‘Stuff-a-Ruck’ food drive Friday.

News

Middlebury Police investigate hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Middlebury Police say symbols found painted in town are being investigated as a hate crime.

News

Local group launches ‘Waterbury Bucks’ to get people to shop locally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
In a pitch to get people to shop locally, town-specific money is being printed in Waterbury.