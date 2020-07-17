BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have a wet & active end to the work week today, and then get ready for a steaming hot weekend.

A frontal system will be moving through the area today from west to east. That will bring showers and some thunderstorms, especially during the morning hours. Once we get into the afternoon, the showers will taper off a bit, but they will still be persistent, scattered about, here & there, now & then. It will be breezy out of the south early on, with winds coming down and shifting to the west later in the afternoon. Skies will start to clear out late afternoon & evening.

Saturday will start out clear, but with some patchy, dense fog. Then here we go again! We have certainly had our share of 90 degree weather this summer, but we’ll be getting more over the weekend. We should just crack the 90 degree mark Saturday in Burlington, with lots of mid-to-upper 80s for most of the rest of us.

Sunday will be a real sizzler, though, with most of us topping out in the mid-90s. Dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s will make it feel even hotter than that as the “feels-like” temperature, or Heat Index, climbs into the upper 90s and low 100s.

It will still be hot & muggy on Monday, but a frontal system moving in Sunday into Monday will also bring showers & possible thunderstorms with another frontal system coming through.

That front will be well to our east on Tuesday, and a bubble of high pressure will bring us a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will be closer to normal (normal high for Burlington is now 81°).

Another front could bring more showers & possible thunderstorms on Wednesday, with a few showers lingering into Thursday.

Try to stay cool this weekend. Limit your outdoor activities to the cooler parts of the day (early & late), and please check on any of your neighbors who may have challenges with this kind of heat & humidity. -Gary

