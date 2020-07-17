BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready for a hot and humid weekend! Take it easy, drink lots of water and stay in the shade or next to an air conditioner!

A frontal system has been working it’s way across the region today, which has kept it cloudy with some scattered showers this afternoon. Skies will be clearing out this evening and overnight tonight.

Saturday morning, patchy dense fog will lift, leaving us with sunshine but it is going to be a hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 and the humidity will make it feels even hotter.

Sunday will be the hottest day, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s across the region and with dew points in the 60s, the heat index or “feels like” temperature will be in the upper 90s and low 100s!

A frontal system will be moving through late Sunday and Monday. It will still be very warm and muggy on Monday, but we can expect more showers and possible thunderstorms but behind that front, temperatures will be returning to more seasonable levels for Tuesday. That means temperatures back in the low 80s for daytime highs.

