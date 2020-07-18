Advertisement

A hot weekend on the way, especially on Sunday.

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots possibly hitting 90 degrees. Sunday will be the really hot day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with even a few upper 90s possible. With dewpoints in the 60s, the heat index will range from 95 to 101 degrees...definitely a day to take it easy if you’re outdoors. A cold front will start to bring thunderstorms to New York by early evening, some of which may be strong. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday morning as the cold front moves through. Monday afternoon will be dry and cooler, though still very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll have a nice summer day on Tuesday. Wednesday will be a little unsettled, with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about on Thursday.

Friday will be another pleasant summer day. High temperatures late in the week will be close to average...mainly in the low 80s.

