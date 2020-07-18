Advertisement

Early morning crash in Swanton leaves one dead

30 year-old Tony Boylan was driving south on Lakewood Drive in Swanton when he crashed into a ditch and large rocks.
30 year-old Tony Boylan was driving south on Lakewood Drive in Swanton when he crashed into a ditch and large rocks.(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Richford man is dead Saturday morning after a fatal crash in Swanton.

Saturday morning at around 2:30 AM, 30 year-old Tony Boylan was driving south on Lakewood Drive in Swanton.

Boylan’s vehicle left the side of the roadway, and an over-correction caused the vehicle to slide across the road.

The vehicle hit a ditch and several large rocks, resulting in fatal injuries.

State police are investigating, but alcohol and failure to wear a seat belt played a role in the crash.

