Newport Police: Woman wanted for custodial interference

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Newport are looking for a woman who did not return a three-year-old child back into state custody.

41-year-old Shannon Webb of Newport is wanted for custodial interference and obstruction of justice.

Police say she was last known to be in Orleans County.

If you know where she is, contact the Newport Police Department at (802) 334-6733

