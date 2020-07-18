Organizations join Burlington in declaring racism as public health emergency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven Burlington organizations have been included in Mayor Miro Weinberger’s order, one of which is the Lake Champlain chamber of commerce.

It has made a commitment to address and educate businesses on racial disparities.

The Chamber also believes it can help make a difference within the cities business community as a whole.

"So as a voice for the business community in Vermont -- giving them the tools to have an impact is sort of our primary focus," Cathy Davis, from the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce, said.

Meanwhile, the Burlington School District is also looking to address racial disparities in education.

School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan says that systemic racism exists everywhere, including in education.

Flanagan says the school district will commit itself to review its curriculum materials and make necessary changes to the district.

"It is present here, it is present throughout the country, and we have to do our job, for our students, for our culture, for our community, to make sure that we address that head-on," Flanagan said.

The organizations have signed on to addressing this public health emergency have also made commitments to ongoing joint action, meaning they have promised a continual effort to address racism in our area.

