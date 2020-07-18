Advertisement

Sunday may be the hottest day so far this summer

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a fairly hot start to the weekend, with highs mainly in the 80s for Sunday, though a few spots reached the low 90s. Sunday will be noticeably hotter, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and an isolated 100-degree reading is not out of the question. The heat index could be as high as 103 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to take frequent breaks and stay well-hydrated. Skies will be mostly sunny. A cold front will then move through overnight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will move out Monday morning, with partly sunny skies by afternoon. It will be cooler though still fairly hot, with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be a great day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Some showers are expected Wednesday. The most active day will be Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong, so stay tuned. Friday and Saturday are looking dry and seasonable.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday may be the hottest day so far this summer.

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's going to be a scorcher on Sunday!

Forecast

A hot weekend on the way, especially on Sunday.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Definitely a hot weekend!

Forecast

Saturday morning forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
WCAX Saturday 7 a.m. News, Part 2

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A hot and humid weekend ahead!

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
The latest update from the WCAX Weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Hot & humid this weekend

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer and Gary Sadowsky
Hot & humid this weekend

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Hot & humid weekend on the way

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
One more day before the heat and humidity returns for the weekend!