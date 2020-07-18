Advertisement

VSP searches for man who failed to pay for gas

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police need your help identifying a man who didn’t pay for gas in the Town of Jericho.

State police say the man driving an older light gold car, either a Buick or Pontiac, failed to pay $27.34 in gas.

The car hs a temporary registration plate of T10375.

VSP says the man was between his late 20s and early 30s, has long hair and was about 6'3".

If you know who he is, police ask you to give them a call at (802) 229-9191

