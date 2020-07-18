What to Do - Saturday, July 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here are some things you could do on Saturday, July 18th.

If you've always wanted to learn more about sheep or goats, now is your chance to do both.

And, you can do it from the comfort of your home.

Saturday from 9:30 to 12:30, Vermont 4-H will be hosting a virtual sheep and goat camp.

Register here.

Looking foor a chance to win up to $300?

Head to Fairfax for the annual Ducky Race this weekend!

A rubber ducky will be dropped into the Lamoille River from the Recreation Park on Hunt Street at 3:30 pm.

The ducky that makes it to the finish line first wins!

Proceeds support the Parks and Rec department.

You can read more here.

You can join children’s book author, Josh Funk for an online reading.

This is hosted by the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library.

Funk is the author of several series including ‘Lady Pancake & Sir French Toast,' and ‘It’s Not a Fairy Tale.'

This is happening from 10 am to 10:30 am Saturday.

Register here.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.