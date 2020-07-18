Winooski debating implementing non-citizen voting for local elections

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Non-U.S. Citizens who are in the country legally may be able to vote in local elections in Winooski soon.

Deputy Mayor Hal Colston says Winooski is the most diverse city in Northern New England.

"So we really felt we were missing out on a huge part of our voice, in terms of how we go forward as a community, and we felt this was the right thing to do," Colston said.

Around 18% of families immigrated here from other countries, and many are in the process of becoming U.S. Citizens.

With this in mind, the city believes that current non-citizens who are living in the city, paying property taxes, and enrolling their children in local school systems deserve to have a voice in local elections.

The city is reaching out to families in the area for their input, and they expect to hold a vote on on non-citizen voting in November.

