A few showers and thunderstorms tonight, possibly strong early in New York.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some clouds and a south breeze resulted in temperatures not quite as hot as expected today, but it was still a hot one. Highs reached the mid 90s in spots, but 100 degrees did not happen. A cold front will move through tonight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be strong early, especially in New York. This will move out Monday morning, with partly sunny skies by afternoon. It will be cooler though still fairly hot, with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be a great day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The most active day will be Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong, so stay tuned. Friday and Saturday are looking dry and seasonable, and there’s the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

