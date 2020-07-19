Advertisement

Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Traffic stops and issued tickets were down in the Burlington last year.

That's according to the new 2019 traffic report by Burlington Police.

Coincidentally, there were 2,019 traffic stops last year, and only 357 tickets issued.

That's down 31% from the previous year, and 79% percent from 2015.

Police say they are focusing more on education and engagement rather than enforcement.

There was a slight increase in the number of crashes, which the department is now watching.

"It was roughly one percent, one and a half percent increase in -- crash data and -- we'll take as much data as we can and obviously a longer sample size will provide us a better, look at what we're actually dealing with," Lt. Jason Lawson with the Burlington Police Department said.

Police also highlighted fairness in their data.

When it comes to traffic tickets, a white driver received one in 12% of stops, but 16% of black drivers got a ticket when stopped.

The department says that's because a higher percentage of black drivers they pulled over did not have a valid license.

Nine vehicle searches were done in Burlington last year, none involved a black driver.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
Dozens gathered in Newport on Saturday, for a Black Lives Matter rally to celebrate black lives, and call for racial justice in the Northeast Kingdom.

News

Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

Updated: 1 hour ago
Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

News

Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

News

Saturday Weather Webcast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Vt. sees impact with states nearby

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Vt. sees impact with states nearby

News

The lasting effects of working with nuclear weapons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Seventy-five years after the world’s first atomic bombs were dropped in Japan, the people and the island are still feeling the impacts.

News

The lasting effects of working with nuclear weapons

Updated: 3 hours ago
The lasting effects of working with nuclear wepaons

News

COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Vt. sees impact with states nearby

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you're looking to come to Vermont or go to another state in the northeast, you may want to check the state's cross-state travel map.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Early morning crash in Swanton leaves one dead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Richford man is dead Saturday morning after a fatal crash in Swanton.