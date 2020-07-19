Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Traffic stops and issued tickets were down in the Burlington last year.

That's according to the new 2019 traffic report by Burlington Police.

Coincidentally, there were 2,019 traffic stops last year, and only 357 tickets issued.

That's down 31% from the previous year, and 79% percent from 2015.

Police say they are focusing more on education and engagement rather than enforcement.

There was a slight increase in the number of crashes, which the department is now watching.

"It was roughly one percent, one and a half percent increase in -- crash data and -- we'll take as much data as we can and obviously a longer sample size will provide us a better, look at what we're actually dealing with," Lt. Jason Lawson with the Burlington Police Department said.

Police also highlighted fairness in their data.

When it comes to traffic tickets, a white driver received one in 12% of stops, but 16% of black drivers got a ticket when stopped.

The department says that's because a higher percentage of black drivers they pulled over did not have a valid license.

Nine vehicle searches were done in Burlington last year, none involved a black driver.

