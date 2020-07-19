COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Vt. sees impact with states nearby

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you're looking to come to Vermont or go to another state in the northeast, you may want to check the state's cross-state travel map.

Vermont has set up a system that allows people to come from, and go to counties in other states, as long as there are less than 400 active cases of COVID-19 per one million people.

If a county is in the green, you do not need to quarantine.

If the cases rise above 400 active cases per million, a two-week quarantine is required.

That is where the numbers continue to go up.

"I think this well illustrates how the map can both expand and contract based on the experiences that other states are having and as we pointed out earlier, we are seeing increased case growth across the northeast," Vt. Department of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciack said.

Vermont reported 3 new cases of the virus on Saturday for a total of 1,338.

The number of deaths has remained at 56 for more than a month.

