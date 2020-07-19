Advertisement

COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Vt. sees impact with states nearby

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you're looking to come to Vermont or go to another state in the northeast, you may want to check the state's cross-state travel map.

Vermont has set up a system that allows people to come from, and go to counties in other states, as long as there are less than 400 active cases of COVID-19 per one million people.

If a county is in the green, you do not need to quarantine.

If the cases rise above 400 active cases per million, a two-week quarantine is required.

That is where the numbers continue to go up.

"I think this well illustrates how the map can both expand and contract based on the experiences that other states are having and as we pointed out earlier, we are seeing increased case growth across the northeast," Vt. Department of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciack said.

Vermont reported 3 new cases of the virus on Saturday for a total of 1,338.

The number of deaths has remained at 56 for more than a month.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
Dozens gathered in Newport on Saturday, for a Black Lives Matter rally to celebrate black lives, and call for racial justice in the Northeast Kingdom.

News

Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

Updated: 1 hour ago
Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

News

Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Traffic stops and issued tickets were down in the Burlington last year.

News

Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

Updated: 1 hours ago
Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

News

Saturday Weather Webcast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Vt. sees impact with states nearby

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, Vt. sees impact with states nearby

News

The lasting effects of working with nuclear weapons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Seventy-five years after the world’s first atomic bombs were dropped in Japan, the people and the island are still feeling the impacts.

News

The lasting effects of working with nuclear weapons

Updated: 3 hours ago
The lasting effects of working with nuclear wepaons

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Early morning crash in Swanton leaves one dead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Richford man is dead Saturday morning after a fatal crash in Swanton.