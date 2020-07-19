Look aheads

Advertisement

Here are some things to keep on your radar this week.
Here are some things to keep on your radar this week.(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, the department of Environmental Conservation will discuss with Vermonters the watershed action plan for northern Lake Champlain.

There will be three online presentations on topics, including water quality issues, protecting and improving local waterways and addressing phosphorus pollution.

The public virtual event will take place from 5:30 pm to 7:15 pm.

The presentation will begin at 5:45 pm.

Burlington City Arts will look much different than you might remember starting Wednesday, July 22nd. The BCA Center at 135 Church Street will have two new art exhibits by Joanne Carson: A Sense of Wonder and Stay Home/Stay Safe.

The center will also be displaying Estefania Puerta: Sore Mouth Swore in their lower gallery.

BCA will have a One-way entry and exit, with directional wayfinding throughout the gallery, along with many other COVID safety precautions. The first-floor exhibitions will run through October 10th.

And on Friday, the Taste of the Fair food event begins.

A dozen food and drink vendors will be serving food on the midway at the Champlain Valley Expo.

With the fair canceled this year, this is a great way for food lovers to still get the taste of the fair... including fried dough, bloomin onions, and deep fried tacos.

Admission is free and the event begins at 4 pm.

