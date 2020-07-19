Near-record heat today, with mid to upper 90s for highs.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was already hot on Saturday, with highs mainly in the 80s, though a few spots reached the low 90s. Today will be even hotter, with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and an isolated 100-degree reading is not out of the question. The heat index could be as high as 103 degrees. If you have outdoor plans, make sure to take frequent breaks and stay well-hydrated. Skies will be mostly sunny. A cold front will then move through overnight, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms may be strong early, especially in New York. This will move out Monday morning, with partly sunny skies by afternoon. It will be cooler though still fairly hot, with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be a great day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Some showers are expected Wednesday. The most active day will be Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong, so stay tuned. Friday and Saturday are looking dry and seasonable.

