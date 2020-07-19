New York State Police release results from Operation Hardhat

RAY BROOK, NY. (WCAX) - In New York, State Police and the Department of Transportation have released results from their Operation Hardhat.

On July 16th, Troopers dressed up as highway workers to crack down on work zone violations on the Adirondack Northway.

14 tickets were issued throughout the day for things like speeding, cell phone use, and not wearing a seat belt.

With the success of this initiative, the state plans to do more.

