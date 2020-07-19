Quilting it forward

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We interviewed Dustin Keelty back in February and aired his story in late May. You name the job and he’s probably done it for the town of Milton. Dustin was diagnosed with ALS in 2016 and Currently doesn’t have use of his arms.

Before the pandemic, the Milton Fire Department was planning on a fundraiser for Dustin, so that a ramp could be attached to his home. While those plans are still ongoing, another fundraiser seams to be taking off.

Dustin’s mother Sally Keelty and her neighbor, Donna Burnham, made a quilt top.

Sally Keelty, her neighbor and a local business made a quilt to be raffled off as a fundraiser for Dustin Keelty, a Milton firefighter dealing with an ALS diagnosis. (WCAX)

It took working all day for about a week and a half to get it done. Sally and Donna have made quilt tops together before and they thought this would be a great way to help Dustin. There are stars stitched into the quilt. Sally says that’s to represent Dustin being a star.

That stitching was done by Stonehurst Quilting in Colchester. Stonehurst also did the binding and used their batting, all free of charge.

“When she started to tell me the story about what she was hoping to accomplish, it just touched our hearts,” Co-owner of Stonehurst Quilting, Karen Ticehurst said. “So, we knew we needed to help in any way that we can.”

“We have found through this whole process that there’s lot of people who want to help, pay it forward. Everybody’s just been overwhelmingly coming together, helping, so it’s been really good,“ Burnham said.

They’ve already raised more than $3,000 dollars. Tickets are $10 and they’ll announce the winner on Labor Day.

A Quilt to Fight the Fight Dustin’s family has a quilt that was made so we could raffle it off to help with home... Posted by Kayla Marie Barabe on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.