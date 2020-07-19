UVM, America East Postpone Fall Season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In just over the last week, fall sports seasons have been canceled or postponed by the Ivy League, the NESCAC, Norwich, the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and, just yesterday, the Northeast-10. Now, you can add the University of Vermont and America East to that list.

On Friday, the America East Conference announced that it is postponing all fall sports competition and championships for the fall semester. That means no fall sports season at the University of Vermont, which impacts men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and men’s and women’s cross country.

Fall athletes at UVM were set to arrive on campus for preseason training camps in early August. Now, those athletes will arrive on campus with the rest of the student body when the fall semester begins. UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman says fall athletes will be allowed to train and practice in the fall, following rules established by the NCAA, as well as local and state health guidelines, and the announcement by the conference specifically says the fall season is postponed, not canceled, leaving open the possibility that the seasons for those fall teams could be moved to the spring.

Winter teams often begin their training camps early in the fall semester, and many teams, like basketball and hockey, play games in the fall semester. Schulman says any official decision on the winter sports season will come at a later date, but changes are likely coming.

