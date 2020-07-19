What to Do - Sunday, July 19th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you're looking for your music fix, head to Westford for a concert in the park.

This recurring concert series continues with the second performance on Sunday night from 6 to 8 PM.

It will be held in the Westford Common.

Food trucks will be there beginning at 6, and the concert begins at 7.

Sunday’s entertainment comes from the Lloyd Tyler Band.

Attendees must wear masks unless seated for the music.

If you’re a car enthusiast head over to Spear’s Corner Store in Charlotte on Sunday from 9 am to 12 pm.

You can show off your antique or hot rod.

Line them up on the green on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you don't want to participate, but would like to spectate you are still encouraged to come check out the old cars.

There will be free coffee and donuts, and the chance to safely socialize.

All visitors are asked to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

How about a chance to get out and give back?

The Vermont City Marathon is hosting a virtual run/walk series.

This weekend’s event is the third, and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.

Get out and run or walk wherever you want before Monday and submit your photo results for entry!

Race fee is $25, with $15 going to the Boys and Girls Club.

