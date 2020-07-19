Advertisement

What to Do - Sunday, July 19th

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you're looking for your music fix, head to Westford for a concert in the park.

This recurring concert series continues with the second performance on Sunday night from 6 to 8 PM.

It will be held in the Westford Common.

Food trucks will be there beginning at 6, and the concert begins at 7.

Sunday’s entertainment comes from the Lloyd Tyler Band.

Attendees must wear masks unless seated for the music.

If you’re a car enthusiast head over to Spear’s Corner Store in Charlotte on Sunday from 9 am to 12 pm.

You can show off your antique or hot rod.

Line them up on the green on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you don't want to participate, but would like to spectate you are still encouraged to come check out the old cars.

There will be free coffee and donuts, and the chance to safely socialize.

All visitors are asked to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

How about a chance to get out and give back?

The Vermont City Marathon is hosting a virtual run/walk series.

This weekend’s event is the third, and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.

Get out and run or walk wherever you want before Monday and submit your photo results for entry!

Race fee is $25, with $15 going to the Boys and Girls Club.

Register here.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Quilting it forward

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A quilt has been made to be raffled off with the money going to support a Milton firefighter with ALS.

News

Quilting in forward

Updated: 2 hours ago
A quilt has been made to be raffled off with the money going to support a Milton firefighter with ALS.

News

Central Vermont Runners celebrate one of its founders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
The Central Vermont Runners surprised one of its founding members recently as they celebrated her 90th birthday with a fun run.

News

New York State Police release results from Operation Hardhat

Updated: 2 hours ago
New York State Police have released results from their Operation Hardhat mission.

News

Look aheads

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are some things to keep on your radar this week.

Latest News

News

Barre church virtually hires a new reverend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
One church in Barre has taken Zoom to a different level... hiring a new pastor from Florida.

News

Central Vermont Runners celebrate one of its founders

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Dozens gathered in Newport on Saturday, for a Black Lives Matter rally to celebrate black lives, and call for racial justice in the Northeast Kingdom.

News

Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

Updated: 12 hours ago
Newport Black Lives Matter rally elevates minority voices

News

Burlington Police: traffic stops, tickets down from last year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Traffic stops and issued tickets were down in the Burlington last year.