2 die, 2 injured in Malone crash

(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two people have died and two others are hospitalized following a crash in Malone, New York, early Sunday morning.

It happened on Webster Street around 2:44 a.m. New York State Police say the driver of the pickup lost control and ran off the road, rolling the truck and ejecting all four occupants.

Kylee Young, 20, of North Bangor, and Braeden Bosjolie, 18, of Norwood, died at the scene. Tucker Ludlow, 16, of Norwood and Alyssa Forget, 16, of Malone, were flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries.

Investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

