Ballots to be shipped to Vermont voters to promote mail-in balloting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is going to send ballots to all registered voters to encourage people to encourage mail-in voting in November.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos on Monday issued the formal rules the state will follow when voting in the 2020 General Election. The 2020 Statewide Elections Directive was part of laws passed by the Legislature allowing mail-in voting during the November election as a way to encourage voting during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Voters can return the ballot by mail, bring it to their town of city clerk or cast that ballot at the polls on Election Day.

