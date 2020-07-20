Bringing Shakespeare to backyards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Grab some popcorn, throw on your best garb, then head outside, because the Vermont Shakespeare Festival is bringing the Bard to your yard.

Perceptible performers say they’re bringing classic Shakespeare right to their audience.

The troop has been connecting family members, friends, and anybody else with “Shakespeare Shorts”. These shows can be spot-on bits from Shakespeare’s most notable plays and stories, or they can be Shakespeare-themed messages for graduations, anniversaries and birthdays. They have been performing custom acts for about two and a half months.

“This came out of a conversation about...finding ways to continue to help people make connections,” said Jena Mecrason, a member of the Vermont Shakespeare Festival. “Backyards, front yards...a few fields; we’ve done a number of Zoom Rooms all over the U.S., and we’ve also [performed] on the phone as well.”

“One of our board members said, ‘Why don’t we do sort of a Shakespeare, telegram?’... like a live telegram.” John Nagle, another Festival performer said.

Each performance lasts about two minutes, and are designed by the person ordering the telegram. And the person can select from a range of sonnets and monologues upon request.

Marita Martin requested a show for her husbands Birthday.

“He is a huge Shakespeare fan so this was a wonderful way to bring Shakespeare to us,” said Martin. “I think it’s wonderful, I think it helps people feel more connected to the theater, and really makes Shakespeare accessible.”

Shows are free, and can be requested any day of the week, just make a request on the Vermont Shakespeare Festival’s website.

