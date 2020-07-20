Collins, Hassan propose improving military family savings

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A pair of senators from northern New England thinks military families should have more access to employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire say the frequent relocation associated with military families makes it hard to save for retirement.

About a third of military service members go through a permanent change of station every year, and their spouses often have to put their own careers on hold.

The senators’ proposal would encourage small employers to provide spouses of military members with retirement plans.

